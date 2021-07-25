Staying hot with strong storm potential Monday & Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Isolated downpours will be possible this evening and should dissipate shortly after sunset.

Skies will be partly cloudy with very muggy lows in the lower 70s, areas of patchy dense fog will develop overnight. Monday looks very hot and humid with dry hours during the morning hours, practice heat safety by staying hydrated and taking breaks from the heat. The heat index on Monday will range from 98° to 104°.

Scattered rain showers and storms are expected to develop on Monday and Tuesday afternoon with high temps staying near 90 degrees. Some thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday afternoon could be strong to marginally severe with gusty winds being the main concerns. Given the ample moisture in the atmosphere, locally heavy downpours from slow moving thunderstorms may cause some isolated flash flooding concerns.

The heat and humidity will really settle in for the end of the week with highs staying in the low to middle 90s for Wednesday through Friday. This is the late July heat we have avoided for the most part this summer season, heat related illnesses will be possible.

