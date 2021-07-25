Deals
Pulaski man killed in two-vehicle crash on Sunday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle wreck near Hunter Lane in Decatur on Sunday.

According to DPD, two men were stopped in the southbound lane on US-31 with a flat tire at approximately 2:26 a.m. As the men were in the process of changing the tire, a pickup truck occupied by two men collided with the sedan and struck 49-year-old Carlos Ballentine, of Pulaski.

Ballentine was pronounced dead on the scene. The two occupants of the pickup truck were transported to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The second man in the sedan suffered minor injures and was treated on the scene.

Officials are investigating this accident.

