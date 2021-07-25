Pulaski man killed in two-vehicle crash on Sunday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle wreck near Hunter Lane in Decatur on Sunday.

According to DPD, two men were stopped in the southbound lane on US-31 with a flat tire at approximately 2:26 a.m. As the men were in the process of changing the tire, a pickup truck occupied by two men collided with the sedan and struck 49-year-old Carlos Ballentine, of Pulaski.

Ballentine was pronounced dead on the scene. The two occupants of the pickup truck were transported to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The second man in the sedan suffered minor injures and was treated on the scene.

Officials are investigating this accident.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.