Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Positive COVID test knocks golfer Bryson DeChambeau out of Olympics

United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive...
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive from the 9th during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau’s hopes of getting his season back on track with an Olympic medal cratered Sunday after he tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the United States for Tokyo.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion will be replaced by Patrick Reed.

USA Golf sent word on Sunday in Japan that DeChambeau, who won last year’s U.S. Open at Winged Foot but has struggled through a drama-filled summer in 2021, had tested positive as part of the final protocol before leaving for Japan.

“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” DeChambeau said in the statement. “Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team.”

DeChambeau becomes the best-known of the few dozen athletes across the several Olympic sports to test positive either before leaving for Tokyo, or after they arrived. Last week, U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff also tested positive before she left the United States.

Reed was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. The the first round of the men’s tournament at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.

“I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country,” Reed said in the USA Golf statement.

Reed will join Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele on the four-man U.S team. Reed was third in line to be a replacement, behind Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka.

Koepka had previously sounded unenthused about the prospect of playing in the Olympics, saying the sport’s four majors, plus the Ryder Cup and other big events, give players plenty to strive for. The Ryder Cup this year is set for Sept. 28-30 at Whistling Straits.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, has been more gung-ho about the Olympics, and now, he is the only two-time Olympian on the men’s side of the sport, which was reintroduced to the program in 2016. He shot 64 in the final round in Rio de Janeiro and finished 11th.

USA Golf executive director Andy Levinson said Reed’s willingness to quickly rush through COVID protocols and come to an unfamiliar course on no notice “really illustrates the importance of the Olympics and the value Patrick places on playing for Team USA and for his country.”

DeChambeau had been looking to write a new chapter to his theatric 2021 season. It has included months of sparring with Koepka, a sudden break with his longtime caddie, and, most recently, a spat with his club sponsor when he said his driver “sucks” after struggling at the British Open.

He finished 33rd at Royal St. George’s only a few weeks after playing himself into contention on Sunday at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, only to shoot 44 on the back nine and finish in 26th place. DeChambeau didn’t crack the top 25 in any of this year’s majors, but does have one victory this year — in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

DeChambeau’s COVID surprise is the second to hit a major name in golf this year. Jon Rahm had built a six-shot lead after the third round of the Memorial last month when he was notified he had COVID as he was coming off the course. Two weeks later, Rahm won at Torrey Pines. The Spaniard comes into the Olympics ranked No. 1.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
4 children, 2 adults injured after car flips over I-565 overpass onto Washington Street
Holly Renae Debord
Marshall Co. woman pleads guilty to bestiality, sexual torture
Kitchen Cops: July 23, 2021
Kitchen Cops: Gnats in ice cream toppings and “fuzzy oatmeal”
Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
Trashy treatment? Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
William Darby
William Darby, Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, resigns

Latest News

Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility
Both police and the state health department are investigating the incident.
Veteran with Alzheimer's found dead after 20 hours in assisted living facility van
Actor/comedian Jackie Mason stands beside a bus displaying a sign advertising his TV show,...
Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Hot again with spotty storms Sunday