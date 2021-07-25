Madison County teacher selected for DIG Field School immersive science program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New Market Elementary School teacher Amber Moore was selected to join the DIG Field School, a professional development program for K-12 science teachers run through the University of Washington and the Burke Museum.

It’s a chance for teachers to get their hands dirty, studying paleontology and geology with other professionals.

“This is an opportunity for teachers to get out in the field, to learn really what scientists are doing right now, understand how they collect data, how they organize their information, how they take their field notes, pinpoint GPS coordinates when they are finding things,” Moore said.

Participants of the DIG Field School will spend four days at an active field research site in the Hell Creek area of northeastern Montana.

“And so scientists from around the world come and work at this Hell Creek Formation and collect data and catalogue that data and that data is used by different researchers when they are studying paleontology,” Moore said.

Moore said she will be camping and has all of her supplies ready to go!

“So I’m really excited to get to be a part of that and I know it’s going to be a huge adventure,” she said.

Moore completed an application for the DIG Field School and was selected among a competitive pool of teachers. The DIG Field School covers the cost of the program, but the teachers are responsible for covering the cost to get there.

“I was incredibly fortunate to have a group of donors, anonymous donors, that helped cover my flight,” Moore said. “So that was really a blessing.”

Moore is the first teacher in Alabama to be selected for the program. She leaves July 28, and will return before the first day of school, Aug. 4.

For more information about the DIG Field School, check out this link: https://digfieldschool.org/.

