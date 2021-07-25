Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

176 new teachers hired in Madison County School District

Teachers returning to the classroom
Teachers returning to the classroom
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting this week teachers at the Madison County School District will return to the classroom.

This year there will be a lot of new faces. During the summer, the school district hired 176 new teachers.

There were a lot of openings as a result of the pandemic and others choosing to retire. As of right now, there are still about 50 job openings here at the Madison County School District.

School is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 4.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
4 children, 2 adults injured after car flips over I-565 overpass onto Washington Street
Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
Trashy treatment? Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
Female swimmer transported to Huntsville Hospital
Deputies respond to possible drowning at Talucah Beach in Valhermosa Springs
Holly Renae Debord
Marshall Co. woman pleads guilty to bestiality, sexual torture
William Darby
William Darby, Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, resigns

Latest News

One person drowned at Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Staying hot with strong storm potential Monday & Tuesday
WAFF Weather Forecast at 5 p.m.
WAFF Weather Forecast at 5 p.m.
Teachers returning to the classroom
Teachers returning to the classroom in Madison County