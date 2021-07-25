176 new teachers hired in Madison County School District

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting this week teachers at the Madison County School District will return to the classroom.

This year there will be a lot of new faces. During the summer, the school district hired 176 new teachers.

There were a lot of openings as a result of the pandemic and others choosing to retire. As of right now, there are still about 50 job openings here at the Madison County School District.

School is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 4.

