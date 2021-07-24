Trashy treatment? Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Poor living conditions, financial issues and stress are just some of the problems going on in the minor leagues, according to one Rocket City Trash Panda player.

Kieran Lovegrove is a pitcher for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. In an ESPN article, Lovegrove explained how he is living in a three-bedroom apartment with six other teammates. While he was able to snag a twin bed, he said two players are sleeping in the living room and one in the kitchen because they can’t afford much else.

The Trash Pandas are part of the Los Angeles Angels organization. Lovegrove told ESPN reporter Joon Lee many guys in the organization are working two to three jobs in the offseason in order to expand their minor league income and maintain careers in baseball.

In addition to their financial issues, Lovegrove went on to talk about how nutrition and healthy food options are vital for athletes. However, he said players lack access to quality food, which is supposed to be provided.

This isn’t Lovegrove’s first rodeo with the minor leagues. He has played in other organizations and said there is a large gap between how he was treated there versus in the Angels’ system.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian released a statement regarding the accusations.

“What is being reported is unacceptable, and we will look into it and address it,” Minasian said.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.