Sparkman Middle School principal selected as MCSS Principal of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School System named Sparkman Middle School Principal Jennifer Whitt the 2021 Principal of the Year.

Whitt grew up in Madison County and attended Harvest Elementary. She graduated from Sparkman High School.

“Jennifer Whitt is a dynamic, creative and caring leader,” said Allen Perkins, Superintendent of Madison County Schools. “She has assembled an incredible team at Sparkman Middle. She gives 100% every single day and that’s why her peers and district leadership selected her as Principal of the Year.”

Whitt said it is an honor to be recognized by such an outstanding group of principals from Madison County.

“I’m also honored that our district leadership put their trust in me as well,” she said. “A huge thank you to all of them and to the incredibly talented and driven faculty and staff at Sparkman Middle. None of this would be possible without them.”

Whitt has worked in education for 24 years. 22 of those years were spent at Sparkman Middle. She holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and an Education Specialist Degree from the University of West Alabama.

