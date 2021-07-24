Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Sparkman Middle School principal selected as MCSS Principal of the Year

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School System named Sparkman Middle School Principal Jennifer Whitt the 2021 Principal of the Year.

Whitt grew up in Madison County and attended Harvest Elementary. She graduated from Sparkman High School.

“Jennifer Whitt is a dynamic, creative and caring leader,” said Allen Perkins, Superintendent of Madison County Schools. “She has assembled an incredible team at Sparkman Middle. She gives 100% every single day and that’s why her peers and district leadership selected her as Principal of the Year.”

Whitt said it is an honor to be recognized by such an outstanding group of principals from Madison County.

“I’m also honored that our district leadership put their trust in me as well,” she said. “A huge thank you to all of them and to the incredibly talented and driven faculty and staff at Sparkman Middle. None of this would be possible without them.”

Whitt has worked in education for 24 years. 22 of those years were spent at Sparkman Middle. She holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and an Education Specialist Degree from the University of West Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
4 children, 2 adults injured after car flips over I-565 overpass onto Washington Street
Holly Renae Debord
Marshall Co. woman pleads guilty to bestiality, sexual torture
Kitchen Cops: July 23, 2021
Kitchen Cops: Gnats in ice cream toppings and “fuzzy oatmeal”
Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
Trashy treatment? Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
William Darby
William Darby, Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, resigns

Latest News

Will students mask up this fall?
Mask or no mask? What parents say their children are doing this school year
New Market 5th grade teacher talks new school year
Madison County 5th grade teacher shares plans for new school year
Guntersville High School student receive Pfizer vaccine.
Guntersville City Schools host COVID vaccine clinic for students
COVID-19 vaccine
Guntersville City Schools host vaccine clinics for students this week