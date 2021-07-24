Saturday Morning Start

Deals
Saturday Fog
Saturday Fog(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
DENSE Fog to start off your Saturday morning with visibility down to zero in a few spots!

Warm and muggy this morning with lows in the 70s.

Clear for the most part on your Saturday with only a stray chance at a shower later this afternoon… so you can FINALLY break out those plans you have been putting off. Highs will climb into the lower 90s for portions of the Valley this afternoon.

Mostly clear overnight tonight with lows sticking to the 70s. Another chance at fog for your start to Sunday.

Sunday has greater chances for a few showers and storms popping up that will lead into your next week. We will carry the 90s with us into next week as well.

