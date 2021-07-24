Mask or no mask? What parents say their children are doing this school year

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - As students return to school in the coming weeks, some will be masked and some won’t.

Bill Webb has two preschoolers and a kindergartner.

“I’m OK with my kids not wearing a mask,” said Webb.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends everyone 2-years-old and older should wear a face-covering in school. At school districts in the Shoals, face masks are not required but recommended for unvaccinated students

Helen Keller President, Kyle Buchanan, said that parents have the right to make their own decisions but should highly consider having their children wear a mask.

“When we look to experts in our medical community, when associations like that come out with definitive recommendations that school-aged children should wear masks we should listen to that. Again, we have to make our own decisions and do what’s right for our families but we should give very strong consideration to what those recommendations are,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan said more and more younger people are coming to the hospital with COVID-19. Less than five percent of children ages 12-18 are vaccinated across Alabama.

Other parents I talked to say they are indifferent about masks. Most just want a sense of normalcy for their kids.

Because COVID-19 cases are increasing again, the Muscle Shoals School District will host another vaccine clinic. The date has not been released yet.

