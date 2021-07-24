Hot, muggy trend continues; temps hitting the 90s by the afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Expect some patchy fog as you head out the door this morning.

Temperatures are currently in the lower to middle 70s. However, much like 24 hours ago we will see the heat move in by the afternoon with another day in the 90s.

There are chances of showers passing over the Valley today. Lows will dip into the 70s again overnight.

Scattered rain showers and storms are expected on Monday and Tuesday with high temps staying near 90 degrees. Some thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday afternoon could be strong to marginally severe with gusty winds being the main concerns.

The heat and humidity will really settle in this week with highs staying in the low to middle 90s.

