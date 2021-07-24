Hot again with spotty storms Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Isolated downpours will be possible this evening and should dissipate shortly after sunset.

Skies will be partly cloudy with very muggy lows in the lower 70s, areas of patchy dense fog will develop overnight. Sunday looks very hot and humid with plenty of dry hours to enjoy outside, practice heat safety by staying hydrated and taking breaks from the heat. The heat index on Sunday will range from 98° to 105°. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon hours Sunday, storms can produce locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Scattered rain showers and storms are expected on Monday and Tuesday with high temps staying near 90 degrees. Some thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday afternoon could be strong to marginally severe with gusty winds being the main concerns.

The heat and humidity will really settle in for next week with highs staying in the low to middle 90s.

