Fort Payne Fire Chief remembers retired firefighter who died from Covid

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Retired Fort Payne Firefighter Darren Westbrook died Thursday after battling COVID-19 for a month.

“He was always there for the community. I can’t say how big of a loss this not just for our firefighter department family, but his family and family in the community,” said Fort Payne Fire Chief Ron Saferite.

For 26 years, Fort Payne Retired Firefighter Darren Westbrook went above and beyond to serve and protect his community.

Saferite said he and Westbrook created the honor guard together and that Westbrook was passionate about fire safety awareness for children.

“We taught every year, and we would go to the schools in October for fire safety month. We taught kindergarten through fourth grade about fire and safety around the house, and he was always there. That was a big deal to him too,” said Saferite.

Thursday, Westbrook’s life was cut short. He was in the hospital for one month at Floyd Medical Center.

His death sent shock waves rippling through the community.

Chief Saferite said he is thankful that other surrounding agencies have shown an outpouring of support during this difficult time.

“The virus is real, it’s still out there, people are still dying from it, and it has taken one of our own to really hit home to know it’s real and it’s out there. And I want people to be careful,” said Saferite.

Westbrook’s funeral will be held at W.T. Wilson Funeral Home on Monday at noon.

