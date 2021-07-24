Foggy Saturday morning; highs climbing into the lower 90s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! You are waking up to dense fog with visibility down to zero in a few spots.

It is warm and muggy this morning with lows in the 70s. It will clear up later today, with only a stray chance at showers in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 90s for portions of the Valley.

It will be mostly clear overnight with lows sticking to the 70s. We may see some fog again on Sunday.

Sunday has greater chances for a few showers and storms popping up that will lead into your work week. Temperatures will be in the 90s.

