Deputies respond to possible drowning at Talucah Beach in Valhermosa Springs

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are on the scene of a possible drowning at Talucah Beach in Valhermoso Springs.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office say responders are on the scene and an air evacuation is in progress. One woman was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Deputies and Reacue Squad have responded to the report of a possible drowning at Talucah Beach in Valhermoso Springs. Responders on scene, Air Evac in progress. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/8HyVjZrZMk — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) July 24, 2021

