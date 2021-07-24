Deals
DeKalb County EMA director concerned about increase in COVID cases

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Many North Alabama Counties are at high risk of COVID-19 spread, including DeKalb County.

In February and March, COVID vaccine clinics were in full swing in DeKalb County.

Emergency Management Director Anthony Clifton said 1,000 vaccine shots were given out each week at their drive-thru clinics. Now that number has decreased drastically, and COVID cases are spiking again.

“We’re down now to probably given 10 or 12 shots a week regularly. But that 10 or 12 is up from a low of 5 or 6, so we have probably doubled that within the last two weeks,” said Clifton.

At DeKalb Regional Medical Center, there are three positive COVID patients. Visitation has been limited for them.

Hospital officials said starting next week, they plan to offer monthly vaccination to their employees to reduce the spread.

As for Clifton, he said he is concerned that there will be an increase in cases once students head back to school.

“It’s not the children coming down with the disease it’s the children catching and bringing home to grandmother and grandfather and them catching it,” said Clifton.

Clifton said right now, they are working with public health, county and public-school systems to schedule vaccine clinics before school starts.

