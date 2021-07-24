After 222 days in the hospital, Shoals man beats battle with COVID-19

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - “Never give up,” those are three small but mighty words for Randall Michael and his family.

“They called in seven times saying not going to make it through the night they would call us,” his daughter, Christie Ezell.

But Michael kept fighting.

He was on a ventilator, then had a severe stroke, before he was sent to rehab.

The latest setback? A possible heart attack.

Michael was readmitted to the hospital... making it a rough 222 days since his battle with COVID-19 started.

“Every time we got called in we would just pray over him and God would be speaking to me and saying what you see is not what I see,” said Ezell.

On Friday, his family and friends cheered the sound of victory as he left the hospital. Randall said his support system is unmatched.

“It’s just been wonderful to know the many friends that I’ve had during all of this,” said Michael.

Now that he’s home, his goal is to get his strength back.

But first? Sunday family dinner, with a full menu.

“Blackberries, turnip greens, black-eyed peas and corn,” said Michael.

His family also said he and his wife celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary while Michael was in the hospital. The next step in his recovery at home is physical therapy.

His goal is to walk again.

