Two truck accident impacts traffic on Hughes Road near U.S. 72

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident near U.S. 72 on Friday morning.

Accident on Hughes Road in Madison (WAFF)

WAFF Reporter Tiffany Thompson arrived at the intersection of Hughes Road and 72 around 7:30 a.m. on July 23. A mixer truck and a Sysco transport truck were involved in the crash.

She witnessed law enforcement cleaning up fluid that had leaked from one of the trucks.

No further information is available at this time.

