Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Tuscumbia woman killed in Thursday night crash near Moulton

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 44-year-old Tuscumbia woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Thursday evening.

Around 10:45 p.m. on July 22, Cherry Prestage died following injuries sustained when her 2014 Ford Mustang crossed into another lane striking a 2019 Kenworth. The driver of the Kenworth was 50-year-old Ronnie Green of Uniontown. Prestage was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened ten miles south of Moulton on Alabama 157.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
4 children, 2 adults injured after car flips over I-565 overpass onto Washington Street
Holly Renae Debord
Marshall Co. woman pleads guilty to bestiality, sexual torture
Kitchen Cops: July 23, 2021
Kitchen Cops: Gnats in ice cream toppings and “fuzzy oatmeal”
Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
Trashy treatment? Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
William Darby
William Darby, Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, resigns

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Hot again with spotty storms Sunday
Protest held in Albertville to remove confederate monument
Renewed call for Albertville's Confederate monument to be removed
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Saturday
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Saturday
Eviction moratorium set to expire July 31
Eviction moratorium set to expire July 31
4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident