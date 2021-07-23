Tuscumbia woman killed in Thursday night crash near Moulton

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 44-year-old Tuscumbia woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Thursday evening.

Around 10:45 p.m. on July 22, Cherry Prestage died following injuries sustained when her 2014 Ford Mustang crossed into another lane striking a 2019 Kenworth. The driver of the Kenworth was 50-year-old Ronnie Green of Uniontown. Prestage was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened ten miles south of Moulton on Alabama 157.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

