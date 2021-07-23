Deals
Marshall Co. woman pleads guilty to bestiality, sexual torture

Holly Renae Debord
Holly Renae Debord(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One suspect involved in a sodomy and bestiality case pleaded guilty in a Guntersville courtroom Friday.

Holly Renae Debord pleaded guilty to charges of sodomy, sexual torture and bestiality after a video filled with disturbing images circulated on social media in 2020.

Other charges stemming from the same incident were dismissed as part of the plea bargain. Sodomy and sexual torture are each Class A felonies punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. Bestiality is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year of imprisonment.

Debord entered a “blind plea,” which means the sentence length will be determined by a judge after a sentencing hearing. That hearing is scheduled for September 7.

Prosecutors are calling this case one of the most disturbing they have encountered. In a press release, they also said they are pleased this guilty plea means no one from the community will have to serve on a jury and see the repulsive evidence in this case.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

