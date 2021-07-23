Madison County 5th grade teacher shares plans for new school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Aug. 4, students in the Madison County School district will be showing up to class for their first day!

Amber Moore, a 5th grade math, science and history teacher at New Market Elementary School has been preparing all of July and is eager to get kids back in a traditional setting. She took some time off in June to relax with her family, but started planning right after the Fourth of July holiday.

“I do start getting my classroom ready early on, just because it makes me feel better and gives me some peace of mind that my physical environment is ready,” Moore said. “But this year I have had to spend a lot more time getting my lesson plans prepared.”

Moore said there is going to be changes in the way most teachers pace their lessons.

“I know for me specifically, there’s going to be a lot more spiral review from the previous year’s content.”

At the end of the previous school year, Mrs. Moore said she met with other teachers to talk about what students may have missed out on academically and how to get them back on track.

“As teachers we are well aware of what the kids are missing,” Moore said. “We have a lot of data. We collect data throughout the school year that shows us exactly what gaps the students have and whether those gaps are as a whole class.”

Moore said she plans to incorporate a lot more “number talks” from the students’ fourth grade math content to help bridge any gaps.

Hands-on learning is also going to be a big part of Mrs. Moore’s classroom this year. However, she also plans to keep using some online programs that were implemented last year.

“One of the ones that we started last year, which I really liked, was called Rhythm,” Moore said. “It was essentially a mental health check in for the kids to gauge their emotions that day. That technology piece I do still plan to use this school year.”

Despite the previous pandemic-afflicted school year, Moore encourages everyone to look on the bright side.

“I think it’s important to not look at last year as a wasted year,” Moore said. “There were a lot of kids that were able to connect with their parents in different ways. But I also do recognize that not all kids had that environment...So I am really looking forward to coming back to the school year and having everybody here and seeing their smiling faces and just getting back in a normal routine.”

The first day of school for Madison County, Huntsville City and Madison City students is Aug 4.

