LCSO searching for information on suspected catalytic converter theft

Suspected catalytic converter theft in Athens
Suspected catalytic converter theft in Athens
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a Toyota 4Runner scene on camera in a theft investigation.

Between 5 and 6 a.m. on July 20, the White Toyota entered the parking lot at ServPro on US Highway 72 in Athens. A person in the vehicle on the video is suspected of removing catalytic converters from three vehicles.

Contact Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111 with any further information.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

