Heat index near 100° for the weekend

Isolated downpours will stay mainly south of the Tennessee River this evening and should dissipate shortly after sunset.

Skies will be mainly clear with very muggy lows in the lower 70s, areas of patchy dense fog will develop overnight. The weekend looks very hot and humid with plenty of dry hours to enjoy outside, practice heat safety by staying hydrated and taking breaks from the heat. The heat index on Saturday and Sunday will rang from 98° to 105°.

Scattered rain showers and storms are expect on Monday and Tuesday with high temps staying near 90 degrees. The heat and humidity will really settle in for next week with highs staying in the low to middle 90s.

