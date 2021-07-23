Friday Afternoon Forecast

Deals
Today & Tomorrow
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT
Looking dry for the majority of your morning hours with expected rain moving back through this afternoon.

Mostly sunny leading into your afternoon hours and helping us to really heat up. Highs ranging in the upper 80s and lower 90s today, with heat indices nearing the triple digits!

Isolated showers and storms are expected going past your noon hour today.

Clouds will break apart later this evening leaving us with clearing skies and another shot at patchy fog for your Saturday morning.

Lows will dip into the 60s overnight.

