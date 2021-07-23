Foggy to start with more sun, heat, and isolated storms today

Happy Friday! Get ready for another hot and humid day with more storms!

We are waking up to more fog this morning with more of the warmth and humidity. Fog will create some issues for your morning ride to work. Once the fog clears we will see plenty of sunshine which will warm things up again. Temperatures will be into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be into the mid-90s for much of the day. By the afternoon we will see scattered storms develop, especially for areas to the west of I-65. Storms will bring about a 30-to-60-minute delay in plans where they develop. Heavy rainfall will be possible where storms fire up, with a quick quarter to half inch of rain.

It is looking like a nice summer weekend with temperatures around 90-degrees and sunshine. There will be the chance at a few isolated storms, but nothing organized. Get ready for a stretch of some heat. It is looking more and more likely that we will be dealing with a heat wave as we move into next week with a long stretch of 90-degree temperatures. To make things worse, the heat will be accompanied by humidity which will bring the feels like temperatures towards the triple digits.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.