Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Foggy to start with more sun, heat, and isolated storms today

Hot and humid with afternoon storms likely today
Hot and humid with afternoon storms likely today(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:03 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Friday! Get ready for another hot and humid day with more storms!

We are waking up to more fog this morning with more of the warmth and humidity. Fog will create some issues for your morning ride to work. Once the fog clears we will see plenty of sunshine which will warm things up again. Temperatures will be into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be into the mid-90s for much of the day. By the afternoon we will see scattered storms develop, especially for areas to the west of I-65. Storms will bring about a 30-to-60-minute delay in plans where they develop. Heavy rainfall will be possible where storms fire up, with a quick quarter to half inch of rain.

It is looking like a nice summer weekend with temperatures around 90-degrees and sunshine. There will be the chance at a few isolated storms, but nothing organized. Get ready for a stretch of some heat. It is looking more and more likely that we will be dealing with a heat wave as we move into next week with a long stretch of 90-degree temperatures. To make things worse, the heat will be accompanied by humidity which will bring the feels like temperatures towards the triple digits.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Fog Fog Fog
Foggy to start with more sun, heat, and isolated storms today

Most Read

4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
4 children, 2 adults injured after car flips over I-565 overpass onto Washington Street
Holly Renae Debord
Marshall Co. woman pleads guilty to bestiality, sexual torture
Kitchen Cops: July 23, 2021
Kitchen Cops: Gnats in ice cream toppings and “fuzzy oatmeal”
Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
Trashy treatment? Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
William Darby
William Darby, Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, resigns

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Hot again with spotty storms Sunday
Foggy Saturday morning; highs climbing into the lower 90s
Foggy Saturday morning; highs climbing into the lower 90s
Saturday Fog
Saturday Morning Start
Heat index near 100° for the weekend
Heat index near 100° for the weekend
Heat index near 100° for the weekend
Heat index near 100° for the weekend