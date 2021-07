MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 55-year-old Eva man was arrested on a sex abuse charge on Thursday.

On July 22, Kevin Darrel Park by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on the charge of sex abuse of a child less than 12. The Morgan County Special Victims Unit headed up the investigation.

Park was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $25,000 bond.

