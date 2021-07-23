Fort Payne firefighter dies after month-long battle with COVID
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fort Payne community is in mourning tonight as they have lost one of their own.
Darren Westbrook was a firefighter with the Fort Payne Fire Department. He died from COVID on July 22.
According to a post made on the Dogtown Fire Department’s Facebook page, Westbrook was in the hospital for a month battling the virus.
The Fort Payne Fire Department confirmed Westbrook died sometime Thursday afternoon.
