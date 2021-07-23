Fort Payne firefighter dies after month-long battle with COVID

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fort Payne community is in mourning tonight as they have lost one of their own.

Darren Westbrook was a firefighter with the Fort Payne Fire Department. He died from COVID on July 22.

According to a post made on the Dogtown Fire Department’s Facebook page, Westbrook was in the hospital for a month battling the virus.

The Fort Payne Fire Department confirmed Westbrook died sometime Thursday afternoon.

Words cannot express our feelings right now. The Fort Payne Fire Department and the surrounding communities have lost a... Posted by Fort Payne Fire Dept. on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.