Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on mobile devices & TV

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is your local home for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021! See below for links to upcoming events for your phones, tablets and other streaming devices. Also, see clips from the Tokyo Games and a full schedule of when you can find coverage on WAFF 48 on your TVs.

MOBILE DEVICES (Click Any Link to Watch Live at the Specified Time)

July 24

5:00 p.m. - Surfing Men’s Round 1

6:30 p.m. - Skateboarding Men’s Street: Qualification

6:30 p.m. - Rowing Men’s & Women’s Eight Heats, more

7:00 p.m. - Beach Volleyball Women Prelim: USA (April/Alix) vs CHN (XUE/Wang X. X.)

7:00 p.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Primetime (July 24)

8:00 p.m. - Gymnastics Women’s Qualification, Subdiv. 1: Main Coverage

8:00 p.m. - Softball Opening Round, Game 10: Australia vs the United States

8:15 p.m. - Basketball 3x3 Men/Women Prelims, Session 5 (4 Games)

8:20 p.m. - Surfing Women’s Round 1

8:30 p.m. - Swimming Day 2, Finals: Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay & more

9:00 p.m. - Tennis Day 2: Center Court: Match 1

9:05 p.m. - Volleyball Women’s Pool B: United States vs. Argentina

9:15 p.m. - Shooting Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final

9:50 p.m. - Gymnastics Women’s Qualification, Subdiv. 2: Main Coverage

10:25 p.m. - Skateboarding Men’s Street: Final

10:30 p.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (July 24)

11:00 p.m. - Tennis Day 2: Center Court: Match 1

11:00 p.m. - Cycling Women’s Road Race

11:40 p.m. - Surfing Men’s Round 2

July 25

Midnight - Basketball 3x3 Men/Women Prelims, Session 6 (4 Games)

Midnight - Water Polo Men’s Prelim, Game 3: the United States vs Japan

1:00 a.m. - Surfing Women’s Round 2

1:00 a.m. - Diving Women’s Synchro 3m Springboard - Final

1:00 a.m. - Tennis Day 2: Center Court: Match 3

1:10 a.m. - Gymnastics Women’s Qualification, Subdiv. 3: Main Coverage

1:30 a.m. - Shooting Men’s 10m Air Rifle Final

3:00 a.m. - Tennis Day 2: Center Court: Match 4

3:05 a.m. - Gymnastics Women’s Qualification, Subdiv. 4: Main Coverage

3:30 a.m. - Basketball 3x3Men/Women Prelims, Session 7 (4 Games)

5:00 a.m. - Swimming Day 2, Heats: Women’s 400m freestyle & more

6:20 a.m. - Gymnastics Women’s Qualification, Subdiv. 5: Main Coverage

7:00 a.m. - Basketball Men’s Prelim Group A: France vs USA

7:00 a.m. - Basketball 3x3 Men/Women Prelims, Session 8 (4 Games)

7:00 a.m. - Beach Volleyball Men Prelim: USA (Gibb/Crabb) vs ITA (Carambula/Rossi)

7:00 a.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (July 25): Part 1

12:30 p.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Daytime July 25 Part 2: Basketball, Swimming, Cycling & More

4:30 p.m. - Men’s Triathlon

5:00 p.m. - Surfing Women’s Round 3

6:00 p.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Primetime (July 25)

6:30 p.m. - Rowing: Men’s & Women’s Single QF, Double SF, more

7:00 p.m. - Beach Volleyball Men/Women Prelim, Match: Teams TBD

7:00 p.m. - Rugby Men’s Pool Round - Session 1

7:00 p.m. - Skateboarding Women’s Street: Final

8:00 p.m. - Softball Opening Round, Game 13: Japan vs the United States

8:30 p.m. - Swimming Session 4, Semis/Finals: Women’s 400m Free & more

9:00 p.m. - Tennis Day 3: Center Court: Match 1

9:05 p.m. - Volleyball Men’s Prelim, Match 8: the United States vs. Russia

9:45 p.m. - Surfing Men’s Round 3

10:30 p.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (July 25)

10:30 p.m. - Skateboarding Women’s Street: Qualification

July 26

Midnight - Water Polo Women’s Prelim, Game 5: the United States vs China

12:50 a.m. - Shooting Men’s and Women’s Skeet Finals

1:00 a.m. - Diving Men’s Synchro 10m Platform - Final

1:00 a.m. - Cycling Men’s Mountain Bike

5:00 a.m. - Swimming Session 5, Heats: Women’s 200m Free & more

5:00 a.m. - Gymnastics Men’s Team Final: Main Coverage

11:00 a.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (July 26)

4:30 p.m. - Triathlon Women’s Triathlon

5:00 p.m. - Surfing Men’s Quarterfinals

6:30 p.m. - Rowing: Men’s & Women’s Quadruple Sculls Finals, more

7:00 p.m. - Olympic Sports NBC Primetime (July 26)

7:00 p.m. - Beach Volleyball Men/Women Prelim, Match: Teams TBD

8:30 p.m. - Swimming Session 6, Semis/Finals: Women’s 100m Breast & more

9:05 p.m. - Volleyball Women’s Prelim, Match 8: China vs. United States

9:45 p.m. - Surfing Men’s Semifinals

10:30 p.m. - Olympic SportsNBC Prime Cont. Coverage (July 26)

11:00 p.m. - Surfing Women’s Semifinals

11:00 p.m. - Softball Bronze Medal Game: Teams TBD

11:40 p.m. - Basketball Women’s Prelim Group B: Nigeria vs USA

RECENT CLIPS

Opening Ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

USWNT routs New Zealand 6-1 for first win of Tokyo Games:

Sam Mikulak hits 15.433 parallel bars routine:

Michael Andrew wins debut Olympics heat, advances to semis:

Simone Biles readies Olympic performances at podium training

Watch all nine Monica Abbott strikeouts vs. Canada

TV SCHEDULE

Tune in to WAFF 48 on your local television provider at the following times for Tokyo Olympic coverage:

July 23 (Opening Ceremonies)

Friday

Noon - 3 p.m.

6:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m. (Opening Ceremonies replay)

July 24

Saturday

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

7 p.m. -10:30 p.m.

July 25

Sunday

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

July 26- July 30

Monday-Friday

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

July 31

Saturday

7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

August 1

Sunday

7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

August 2- August 6

Monday-Friday

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

7 p.m. -10:30 p.m.

August 7

Saturday

7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

August 8th (Closing Ceremonies)

Sunday

Noon - 4:45 p.m.

6 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

TV SCHEDULE FOR LOCAL OLYMPIANS COMPETING

JuVaughn Harrison: High Jump: Starts Thursday, July 29th at 7:15 p.m. Long Jump: Starts Saturday, July 31st at 5:10 a.m.

High Jump: If Harrison qualifies, he will compete during the medal event on Sunday, August 1st at 5:10 a.m.

Long Jump: If Harrison qualifies, he will compete during the medal event on Sunday, August 1st at 8:20 p.m.

Zach Harting: 200M Butterfly: Starts Monday, July 26th at 5:27 a.m.

The best 16 swimmers out of five heats will advance. If Harting advances, he will compete in the semifinal which has two heats on Monday, July 26th. Heat one is at 9:35 P.M. heat two is at 9:41 P.M. If he makes it through that he will compete in the medal event which is on Tuesday, July 27th at 8:49 P.M.

Quanesha Burks: Women’s Long Jump: Starts Saturday, July 31st at 7:50 p.m.

If Burks qualifies, she will compete during the medal event on Monday, August 2nd at 8:50 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.