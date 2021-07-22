Deals
Two suspects cleared in Florence home invasion investigation

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: In a new update from the Florence Police, the District Attorney’s office has dismissed the charges against Lavale Cooper and Oscar Steven Woods reported on Thursday.

On June 10, Florence Police received a home invasion report in the 700 Block of East Tombigbee Street. The victim and witness identified Cooper and Woods as the offenders. After further investigation, detectives discovered evidence that did not support the initial report.

This case is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL: The Florence Police Department arrested a Florence man and a Leighton man in relation to an early July home invasion.

Around 1 a.m. on July 9, police say two armed subjects wearing masks entered a residence on E Tombigbee Street. A 32-year-old male was struck several times in the face with a weapon. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the invasion.

FPD’s investigation lead to the issuing of arrest warrants for Lavale Cooper and Oscar Steven Woods.

Cooper was arrested over the weekend and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. The Leighton man is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Woods was apprehended early Thursday morning and was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.

