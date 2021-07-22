Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond

(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson(Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson)
By Sharie Nicole and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - They’re so picture-perfect that you’d think this was the plan all along.

“No,” the women laughed out loud. “Not at all,” they echoed each other.

Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, and Janeshia Wilson are cousins through a family patriarch, but the women became like sisters when they found out they were all expecting twins, WLBT-TV reported.

“I think Neshia [Janeshia] posted first, and I saw her post, and I posted mine about a week or two later,” Harper said. “She called me and said you’re pregnant, you’re having twins?!”

Not soon after, through social media, they found out about Stubbs and immediately started a group chat.

“We talk about things we’re experiencing during pregnancy; we go to women’s health events together,” Wilson said.

“And we found out we had the same doctor,” Stubbs laughed.

The women say their husbands and boyfriends are just as excited and ready.

Oct. 3, Stubbs is expecting a girl and a boy. She’s already picked out the names Legend and Truth.

Harper is also welcoming a girl and boy, Hendrix and Houstyn, on Oct. 5.

Oct. 11, Wilson is expecting two boys, who will be named Karsen and Kasen.

Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond(Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, and Janeshia Wilson)

Their chat room turned into play dates.

“We get together, have fun, take pictures, and just experience the journey together,” Wilson said.

“It’s kinda mind-blowing,” Harper said. “The first question that people ask is whether twins run in our family, but no one close to us has twins. We kinda just started a generation of twins out of nowhere.”

But the close-knit trio shares an even stronger connection.

They are all having rainbow babies, which describes a child that’s born after a miscarriage.

It’s symbolic of the beauty and peace of a rainbow that arises after a storm.

“When I first got pregnant, I was scared,” Stubbs said.

“I have good days and bad days, emotionally; it’s a rollercoaster ride,” Wilson confessed.

The women admit they get tired and have fears like anyone else, but in spite of it all, the easiest part about expecting this time around is they have each other.

“A lot of things go through our heads daily, like being a perfect mom, knowing that we’re not gonna be perfect, but the pro of it is that we get to experience this together,” Wilson said.

“I’m not afraid anymore because I’m not alone,” Stubbs smiled.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Harper added.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
4 children, 2 adults injured after car flips over I-565 overpass onto Washington Street
Holly Renae Debord
Marshall Co. woman pleads guilty to bestiality, sexual torture
Kitchen Cops: July 23, 2021
Kitchen Cops: Gnats in ice cream toppings and “fuzzy oatmeal”
Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
Trashy treatment? Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
William Darby
William Darby, Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, resigns

Latest News

Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility
Both police and the state health department are investigating the incident.
Veteran with Alzheimer's found dead after 20 hours in assisted living facility van
Actor/comedian Jackie Mason stands beside a bus displaying a sign advertising his TV show,...
Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Hot again with spotty storms Sunday