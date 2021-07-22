State continues to call witnesses in trial of Limestone County Sheriff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gambling on work trips.

That was the allegation talked most in Wednesday’s court proceedings of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Clerk Debbie Davis took the stand yesterday.

Davis testified that Sheriff Blakely borrowed money from a specific fund, there would be an IOU, then he would pay that money back. She also said she loaned Sheriff Blakely $1,000 of her own personal money. She said she wired it to him at a casino in Biloxi when he was supposed to be at a conference somewhere else. Davis said she did this because she wanted to and not because she felt pressured.

On the stand, Davis seemed to change some of her responses several times. Upon cross-examination, the defense touched on that. When asked if memory fades as time goes on Davis said yes.

The state had also asked Davis if Sheriff Blakely could fire her at any time, but during cross WAFF 48 learned that Davis is a commissioned employee. It was stated that if she were to be fired it would require a personnel meeting.

The state also alleges Blakely spent time gambling while at conferences, and they called an employee from a Las Vegas casino to testify. The state also used records from the sheriff’s players club card to show gambling activity. Other investigators testified that they were on the Las Vegas trip and loaned Sheriff Blakely money.

Two investigators on the stand today testified they were on the Vegas trip and loaned Blakely money. They also said Blakely paid for gas and lodging on the trip.

The defense’s argument is that more than one person can use the same player’s card. Defense attorneys have said since the beginning of this trial that no crime was committed.

We will continue updating you on this developing story.

