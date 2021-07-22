Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Police evacuate a Huntsville neighborhood during standoff

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are on the scene of a standoff in northwest Huntsville.

Officials with HPD say someone is barricaded on Thorntons Way Circle near the Huntsville Police Academy and Johnson Legacy Center.

The Huntsville Bomb Squad is also on the scene while police are working to evacuate nearby residents.

So far, authorities have not said why the individual is barricaded or what happened.

This is a developing story, stick with WAFF for details.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been sent to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Governors Drive reopened following earlier crash involving vehicle fire
Before you eat fish, read the Alabama Department of Public Health advisory
Catch and release: Fish on Alabama’s do not eat list
Testimony continues in Sheriff Mike Blakely's ethics trial
New discoveries on day two of testimony for Sheriff Blakely trial
Macray Adam Williams III
UPDATE: Police charge man with murder of Decatur woman
The crew of four will liftoff Tuesday, July 20
U.S. Space & Rocket Center hosts Blue Origin ‘Launch Party’ Tuesday morning

Latest News

On day of 3 of trial, Sheriff Mike Blakley was accused of using county funds to feed his...
Testimony, records reveal Sheriff Blakely gambling while on work trips
Saving Sage
Saving Sage: One-year-old from Florence fighting rare disease
Food pantry gains funding from COVID-19 relief
Food pantry gains funding from COVID-19 relief
On day of 3 of trial, Sheriff Mike Blakley was accused of using county funds to feed his...
On day 3 of trial, Sheriff Mike Blakley was accused of using county funds to gamble