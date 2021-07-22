Police evacuate a Huntsville neighborhood during standoff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are on the scene of a standoff in northwest Huntsville.

Officials with HPD say someone is barricaded on Thorntons Way Circle near the Huntsville Police Academy and Johnson Legacy Center.

The Huntsville Bomb Squad is also on the scene while police are working to evacuate nearby residents.

So far, authorities have not said why the individual is barricaded or what happened.

