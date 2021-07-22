Deals
Neighbors advised to stay cautious in area of Huntsville standoff

By Anna Mahan and Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A standoff in northwest Huntsville caused many to evacuate their homes Wednesday night.

Officials with HPD say a man is barricaded in a home on Thorntons Way Circle near the Johnson Legacy Center. Officers say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 5 p.m. when they noticed a person who is wanted by law enforcement.

That’s when the man went inside the home where he now remains and refuses to come out.

Officers initially evacuated residents in the neighborhood as a safety precaution. As of 11 p.m., they were allowed back into their homes but are advised to stay cautious of the area. Huntsville Bomb Squad is also on the scene along with US Marshalls.

So far, authorities have not said what the man’s warrants are for.

This is a developing story, stick with WAFF for details.

