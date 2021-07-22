Jackson County Commission provides COVID funding to local food banks

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Food banks in Jackson County will get a financial boost to help families keep food on the table.

That’s after the county commission decided that’s where a portion of federal COVID-19 relief funding should go.

When the pandemic hit, many people in Stevenson lost their jobs and struggled to put food on the table. As a solution, this food pantry was created at the library to help those in need.

“A lot of people, I guess, were embarrassed because they had never had to ask for help, but we had some people who had lost their jobs when they went back to work, they came back and donated to the pantry,” said Stevenson Food Pantry Director Monica Davis.

Davis said during the height of the pandemic, 60 boxes of food were given out a day, three days a week.

All food items and monetary donations were provided by the community.

Now, the Jackson County Commission is stepping in to offer extra assistance by providing $10,000.

It’s part of $500,000 in funding through the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments which helps local organizations impacted by COVID.

Davis says the money will help keep the food pantry open.

“That is going to be huge to not have to worry about asking our local people to restock it right now because everybody is still hurting and recovering from the impact of COVID,” said Davis.

Jacob’s Well Ministry also received $10,000 to help provide food to people in need.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.