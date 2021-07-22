Jackson County Commission approves new upgrade for communication tower

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Commission recently approved upgrades for the communications tower at the courthouse.

Emergency Management Director Paul Smith said commissioners will pay for the upgrades, which will replace outdated equipment and help all first responders.

The most recent antenna tower was placed at the Jackson County Courthouse in 2009.

It houses technology for every public safety agency in the county to communicate when responding to emergencies.

Over the years, Smith says the rest of the system has deteriorated and now, he’s afraid it could impact the way they respond to emergencies.

“But also in disaster times, the EMA is the last resort where everybody gathers and runs recovery and rescue operations. So, decision-makers down in the EOC absolutely need reliable communication with folks in the field,” said Smith.

Smith said a proposal for bids on the new tower will go out next week.

It could cost $30,000, or more.

