Foggy start, then hot & humid with more afternoon storms possible

Happy Thursday! Another day with storms in the forecast but the good news is that it shouldn’t be all day!

If you feel like you’re reliving the day over and over again, you’re not wrong. This morning is once again starting off with the low 70s and high humidity. That is leading to some areas of fog across the Valley this morning. That will lead to some commute issues this morning. There will be a little more sunshine again today which will allow our temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and low across the Valley this afternoon. The heat index will be much warmer as well, with the mid-90s likely in most areas. Once again, we will battle isolated shows and storms which will bring the threat of localized heavy rain. However, not everyone will see these storms today.

Friday will bring more storm chances, especially west of I-65, and that will bring a little life from the heat for some spots. Heat will continue to climb into the weekend as we will be back into the upper 80s and low 90s. We will also see some smoke from the fires in Canada and the NW United States. Friday looks like the most unsettled of the next few days, with the best shot at rain, but Saturday and Sunday will have isolated storm chances as well.

Get ready for a stretch of some heat. It is looking more and more likely that we will be dealing with a heat wave as we move into next week with a long stretch of 90-degree temperatures. To make things worse, the heat will be accompanied by humidity which will bring the feels like temperatures towards the triple digits.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

