Florence home invasion investigation results in arrest of two suspects

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department arrested a Florence man and a Leighton man in relation to an early July home invasion.

Around 1 a.m. on July 9, police say two armed subjects wearing masks entered a residence on E Tombigbee Street. A 32-year-old male was struck several times in the face with a weapon. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the invasion.

FPD’s investigation lead to the issuing of arrest warrants for Lavale Cooper and Oscar Steven Woods.

Cooper was arrested over the weekend and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. The Leighton man is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Woods was apprehended early Thursday morning and was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.

