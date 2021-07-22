Deals
Drug, alcohol recovery homes will soon be able to get new certification

(Pixabay)
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Drug and alcohol addiction can be a very tough battle to overcome.

Leaders in Alabama say the support is only going to get better, thanks to a new certification.

The Alabama Alliance for Recovery Residences is now accredited with the National Alliance for Recovery Residences!

This means Alabama recovery homes for drugs and alcohol can soon apply to be certified. Having the certification means it meets high standards of care.

The president for the Alabama group says families will be able to trust a recovery program that is qualified based on this certification.

“We really feel like this is a big day, an important step forward in really dealing with the addiction issues that we have throughout Alabama,” Curt Lindsley, president of the Alabama Alliance for Recovery Residences said.

Lindsley says they are hitting the ground running, ready to meet in Montgomery Thursday to discuss the process for getting certified.

Recovery homes will likely be eligible for grant money in the future.

