The Crimson Tide takes day 3 of SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFF) - New year, same theme. Alabama atop the College Football world.

The Crimson Tide was welcomed by fans socially distanced at the Wyndfrey Hotel in Hoover for SEC Media Days 2021.

Head Coach Nick Saban must replace serious difference-makers on offense, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, quarterback Mac Jones, and running back Najee Harris. The Tide does return John Metchie III who’s the most experienced pass catcher returning.

“John Metchie is a very mature player, very mature guy,” Nick Saban said during his press conference. “He’s a guy that’s always set a good example and been somebody that other players can emulate with the example that he sets. He’s been a good leader in that group, and a lot of players respond to him in a positive way because he has a very serving personality.”

Metchie will be joined by Jameson Williams, who transferred from Ohio State, and sophomore Agiye Hall, a true freshman last season for the Tide. Florida natives Ja’Corey Brooks, a five-star from Bradenton, and four-star Christian Leary from Orlando, are both possibilities for the rotation as well.

The Tide’s strength early this upcoming season will be on defense. A newcomer to the fold is Tennessee transfer Henry To’oTo’o. In the 2020 season, To’oTo’o had 10 tackles for loss. Coach Saban says that To’oTo’o’s leadership will greatly benefit Alabama’s defense.

“You always want to have a great signal-caller or quarterback-type guy on defense,” Saban added. “Regardless of what kind of player they are, those things really enhance the chances of all the other players on defense playing with confidence because they’re confident in the call that they’re getting, the adjustment they’re making, and I think that’s something that Henry can really add to us as well as being a very productive player.”

Alabama opens the season in the Chik-Fil-A Kickoff Classic against Miami on September 4th.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.