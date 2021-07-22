Deals
Crime of The Week: Return of the Best Buy bandits

By Trent Butler
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One reason the Crime Stoppers program has been so successful in getting suspects off the streets?

You, the viewer, and your tips. So, let’s keep the ball rolling since your tip is probably the BEST bet in finding some BEST BUY thieves.

Huntsville police say two women swiped $280 worth of merchandise from a Best Buy store. Investigators say the same two women have stolen from Best Buy in the past.

Look out for their car. They were last seen leaving the parking lot in a white Nissan Altima, with a Tennessee tag and no hubcap on one tire.

Can you help police retire these repeat offenders? If so, up to a four-figure reward could be in your future. If you have a tip that leads police to this suspect, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

