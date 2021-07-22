COVID-19 numbers in the Shoals at highest rate since February

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Kyle Buchanan said the Tri-County area of Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale had a total of 160 cases last week. This week there are 213 cases.

Most of those cases are in Lauderdale county This is the highest number of cases since February.

Buchanan said the hospital is reporting an increase in young people with COVID too. More and more people are also showing up to the ER. Buchanan said it went from seeing two to three people a week with COVID cases to three to four a day.

Right now, they have eight patients in the hospital. According to Buchanan, the increase is also directly related to the lack of people vaccinated

“The increases are very clear. It’s very evident that COVID is making a return. We largely see this become most activated in unvaccinated people which is naturally what one would expect at this point in the pandemic,” said Buchanan.

Right now, less than 35 percent of the entire Shoals community is vaccinated. Franklin County has the lowest vaccine rate with 27 percent.

Health officials are urging you to roll up your sleeves, if you’re eligible, and get vaccinated.

