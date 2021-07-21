Woman arrested in connection to shoplifting, burglary in Florence
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police arrested a woman in connection to a shoplifting incident in Florence on Tuesday.
According to the Florence Police Department, a warrant was obtained for Amanda Evans’ arrest. Authorities said Evans was arrested on a warrant for a shoplifting misdemeanor.
She was also arrested for previously breaking into a residence. Evans was booked into the Florence City Jail.
