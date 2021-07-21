Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Woman arrested in connection to shoplifting, burglary in Florence

Woman arrested in connection to shoplifting, burglary in Florence
Woman arrested in connection to shoplifting, burglary in Florence(Florence Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police arrested a woman in connection to a shoplifting incident in Florence on Tuesday.

According to the Florence Police Department, a warrant was obtained for Amanda Evans’ arrest. Authorities said Evans was arrested on a warrant for a shoplifting misdemeanor.

She was also arrested for previously breaking into a residence. Evans was booked into the Florence City Jail.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before you eat fish, read the Alabama Department of Public Health advisory
Catch and release: Fish on Alabama’s do not eat list
The crew of four will liftoff Tuesday, July 20
U.S. Space & Rocket Center hosts Blue Origin ‘Launch Party’ Tuesday morning
Macray Adam Williams III
UPDATE: Police charge man with murder of Decatur woman
Testimony continues in Sheriff Mike Blakely's ethics trial
New discoveries on day two of testimony for Sheriff Blakely trial
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant

Latest News

Witness testimony continues in Limestone County Sheriff trial
Witness testimony continues in trial of Limestone County Sheriff
Storms again this afternoon
Wet pattern continues Wednesday with isolated storms likely this afternoon
Witness testimony continues in Limestone County Sheriff trial
Witness testimony continues in Limestone County Sheriff trial
Albertville school employees set to receive $500 supplement
Albertville school employees set to receive $500 supplement