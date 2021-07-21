Woman arrested in connection to shoplifting, burglary in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police arrested a woman in connection to a shoplifting incident in Florence on Tuesday.

According to the Florence Police Department, a warrant was obtained for Amanda Evans’ arrest. Authorities said Evans was arrested on a warrant for a shoplifting misdemeanor.

She was also arrested for previously breaking into a residence. Evans was booked into the Florence City Jail.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.