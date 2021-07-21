Deals
Witness testimony continues in trial of Limestone County Sheriff

By Tiffany Thompson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely continues with witness testimony on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday’s court proceedings started with a hearing to talk about state witness Trent Willis.

Willis is the founder and CEO of Red Brick Strategies. He alleged he worked on Blakely’s previous campaign. Sheriff Blakely’s defense attorneys stated they feel Willis is not a credible witness.

An investigation into Willis is ongoing related to a campaign theft having nothing to do with Sheriff Blakely’s case.

The defense team has filed multiple motions for a mistrial throughout the case. Each one of those has been denied.

A former jail accountant clerk also testified during Tuesday’s court proceedings. She stated the sheriff would regularly take money that belonged to inmates in a safe, but that she would mark an IOU. That former jail accountant clerk testified that Sheriff Blakely never paid those back immediately.

Watch for more updates later today in this story.

