Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Chances for showers and storms still linger this afternoon, but it does look like things will begin to dry up later this evening. Highs reaching into the middle 80s today.

Patchy fog overnight is possible, so that morning start for Thursday may be a little harder. Showers and storm chances pick back up for your Thursday and Friday with a similar pattern. Highs will start to increase as we head towards the end of the week.

The weekend looks drier… with only isolated showers across the Valley. The lack of rain will give us a chance to see temperatures rise to near average. Not only for your weekend, but by the final stretch of the month, we will see temperatures closer to average.

The extended forecast shows the 90s moving back into the Valley.

