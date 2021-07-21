Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Testimony, records reveal Sheriff Blakely gambling while on work trips

Records show Blakely lost almost $1,000 gambling in less than an hour while at a work conference
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Only four witnesses took the stand on day three of testimony for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s corruption trial. Most answered questions about Sheriff Blakely’s work trips, conferences, and gambling habits, which prosecutors say are all connected.

The Chief Clerk at the Sheriff’s office was on the stand for hours. She answered questions about the money she oversees at the Sheriff’s Office, including the law enforcement fund.

It’s money set aside for travel expenses, training, purchasing vehicles and more. All the money in that account is supposed to be used for law enforcement purposes.

She says Blakely would regularly borrow from the fund, leave an IOU, then pay the money back. She said money in the account would cover costs for conferences.

Prosecutors say at some of those conferences, Blakely spent a lot of time gambling, and they had records to show it. Attorneys for the state called an employee from a Las Vegas casino as a witness.

You may remember, a different witness testified that she wired Blakely money while he was at this casino. Wednesday, the state used records from Blakely’s player’s club card to show he was gambling while on the trip for this conference, and those records showed he lost around $1,000 while gambling.

Two investigators on the stand today testified they were on the Vegas trip, and loaned Blakely money. They also said Blakely paid for gas and lodging on the trip.

Blakely’s attorneys argued that more than one person can use the same player’s card, hinting that Blakely’s late wife may have been using it.

In testimony today, the Chief Clerk also said she loaned Blakely $1,000 of her own money. She said she wired it to him at a casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, when he was supposed to be at a conference in Orange Beach.

RELATED: New discoveries on day two of testimony for Sheriff Blakely trial
RELATED: Judge denies motion for mistrial following testimony, a new motion filed to dismiss theft charge

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been sent to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Governors Drive reopened following earlier crash involving vehicle fire
Before you eat fish, read the Alabama Department of Public Health advisory
Catch and release: Fish on Alabama’s do not eat list
Testimony continues in Sheriff Mike Blakely's ethics trial
New discoveries on day two of testimony for Sheriff Blakely trial
Macray Adam Williams III
UPDATE: Police charge man with murder of Decatur woman
The crew of four will liftoff Tuesday, July 20
U.S. Space & Rocket Center hosts Blue Origin ‘Launch Party’ Tuesday morning

Latest News

Police evacuate a Huntsville neighborhood during standoff
Saving Sage
Saving Sage: One-year-old from Florence fighting rare disease
Food pantry gains funding from COVID-19 relief
Food pantry gains funding from COVID-19 relief
On day of 3 of trial, Sheriff Mike Blakley was accused of using county funds to feed his...
On day 3 of trial, Sheriff Mike Blakley was accused of using county funds to gamble