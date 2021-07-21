SWAC Media Days: Alabama A&M Bulldogs in favor this season

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s good to be on top. It’s good to be called Champions. The biggest challenge for any Championship Football team is if they can do it again.

That’s the task of the reigning defending SWAC Champions, Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs are the target for the rest of the Conference after winning the Conference title during the Spring season. The season was moved due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

“We talked about this season we have an X on our back, we were picked to win,” Head Coach Connell Maynor said. “So we had to work harder because everybody will work harder when they get ready to play us. So now nothing changes, we got two X’s on our back, so now we have to work double as hard, film-wise, practice-wise, weight room. And we got to continue to get better because everybody is coming after us.”

The Bulldogs return the most explosive offense in the SWAC led by SWAC and Black College Football Player of the Yea,r Aqeel Glass, and All-American Wide Receiver, Abdul Fatai-Ibrahim.

“I embrace competition,” Glass said during Media Days. “I wouldn’t want somebody coming at me with their worse, so I want everybody’s best. I’m just excited for the opportunity to compete for another championship.”

We have a really explosive offense,” Fatai-Ibrahim said. “Probably the best in the FCS. I feel like if we’re all clicking at once nobody can stop us.”

The Bulldogs open the season on September 4th against South Carolina State in the Louis Crews Classic.

