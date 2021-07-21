Structure fire in Killen displaces 7 businesses

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now, the building owners of Monday’s early morning fire are trying to pick up the pieces after what they call a really bad dream.

A total of seven businesses are impacted by this fire. The building owners said that right now, their number one priority is to help the businesses get back on their feet.

The fire broke out just after midnight Monday morning at the intersection of Highway 72 and County Road 31.

Hensley RV sales sustained heavy fire damage. Another business adjacent to Hensley RV’s sustained minor heat damage with moderate smoke damage throughout the structure.

Many of the businesses also have water damage.

An insurance adjuster came out on Tuesday to see what could be done. Right now, they still don’t know the cause of the fire.

The building owner also said so many people have reached out to offer their help and support but right now they are just trying to figure out the next steps.

Steve Glover and Chuck Lindsey with Farmers Agency have been able to temporarily relocate to an undamaged building on the same property in order to reach their customers.

