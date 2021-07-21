Refuge Church giving away free groceries, school supplies

Deals
Refuge Church distributing free groceries, school supplies to community members
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local church is giving away groceries this weekend to anyone in the community!

Refuge Church is partnering with several community organizations and businesses to distribute free groceries, free backpacks and school supplies on Saturday, July 24. Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Each vehicle will receive one grocery cart of food, due to a high volume of cars.

Senior Pastor Jason Parks says it’s a service the church has been providing for the past three years. He says the pandemic made community outreach an even greater priority.

Food distribution starts at 9 a.m. at Calhoun Community College. Food will only be given through a drive-thru line so there’s no need to get out of your car.

