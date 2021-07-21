Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Huntsville Botanical Garden’s ‘Night Blooms’ begins

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Something new is lighting up the sky at the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

It’s a new exhibit called Night Blooms.

The beautiful garden that you know and love is now filled with thousands of botanical lanterns, so as you walk the one-mile loop you can enjoy larger-than-life flower lights at night.

Representatives for the garden say they are thrilled to bring this new feature to Huntsville.

You can walk the one mile loop to enjoy thousands of lanterns.
You can walk the one mile loop to enjoy thousands of lanterns.(WAFF)

“This is a new event for the garden and these are lanterns that have never before been seen in the south. So it’s a really special and unique experience that you can only have here in Huntsville,” communications director Anna Beck said.

The first night is Wednesday.

It runs every Wednesday through Sunday evening until September 26. Tickets range from $20-$35 for adults and $12-$23 for children.

You’ll need to purchase tickets online in advance, to do that, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macray Adam Williams III
UPDATE: Police charge man with murder of Decatur woman
Lavale Cooper arrested for robbery in Florence
Police arrest one man in connection to armed robbery in Florence
Emergency units on scene of structure fire in Killen
Fire officials on scene of structure fire in Killen
Testimony begins in Mike Blakely trial
First witnesses called in Limestone County Sheriff’s case on Monday
First full day of Sheriff Mike Blakely's ethics trial
Judge denies motion for mistrial following testimony, a new motion filed to dismiss theft charge

Latest News

Alabama Virtual Academy sees increase in registration
Alabama Virtual Academy has highest re-enrollment numbers since founded
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Alabama. State health leaders tell us...
Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations more than double in a week; over 500
Alabama Virtual Academy sees increase in registration
Alabama Virtual Academy sees increase in registration
A newly filed bill would make teaching Critical Race Theory in schools a fireable offense
A newly filed bill would make teaching Critical Race Theory in schools a fireable offense