Huntsville Botanical Garden’s ‘Night Blooms’ begins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Something new is lighting up the sky at the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

It’s a new exhibit called Night Blooms.

The beautiful garden that you know and love is now filled with thousands of botanical lanterns, so as you walk the one-mile loop you can enjoy larger-than-life flower lights at night.

Representatives for the garden say they are thrilled to bring this new feature to Huntsville.

You can walk the one mile loop to enjoy thousands of lanterns. (WAFF)

“This is a new event for the garden and these are lanterns that have never before been seen in the south. So it’s a really special and unique experience that you can only have here in Huntsville,” communications director Anna Beck said.

The first night is Wednesday.

It runs every Wednesday through Sunday evening until September 26. Tickets range from $20-$35 for adults and $12-$23 for children.

You’ll need to purchase tickets online in advance, to do that, click here.

