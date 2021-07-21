Governors Drive shut down in all directions due to crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governors Drive in Huntsville is shut down in all directions after a crash led to a vehicle fire.

One person has been sent to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Huntsville police say a commercial vehicle and a personal vehicle were involved in the crash. Someone became trapped when a vehicle caught on fire.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to Monte Sano Blvd. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Bassett Street. All drivers are being asked to use alternate routes. There is no timeline when the road will reopen.

The crash remains under investigation.

