The wet pattern continues today with isolated storms likely this afternoon

Happy Wednesday! Drier here to start the day today but we may see more rain this afternoon.

A few showers have passed through the Valley once again this morning as the wet pattern continues. There are also a few areas of patchy fog to watch for but nothing widespread. Temperatures are warm once again this morning into the low 70s for most. Skies this morning are mostly cloudy but I do anticipate a little bit of clearing as we move into the middle of the day. That will allow for more warmth by midday. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the mid to upper 80s with feels like temperatures into the low to mid 90s when you factor in humidity. By midday we will see more isolated and scattered storms develop. Where we do see storms there will be some heavy rainfall, potentially a quarter of an inch or more.

Storms will fizzle after sunset tonight, around 8pm, and overnight into Thursday will be very similar to what we have seen this morning. Temperatures into the low 70s to start, with areas of patchy fog, light wind, and a few clouds. The afternoon will bring similar storm chances as well with a few spotty storms by midday. Storms, once again, will produce periods of heavy rainfall wherever they develop. Temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 80s. Storms will be a little more likely for Friday, with more heat. The weekend might bring a few isolated storms as well, but not as likely. It does look hot, with high temps getting closer to 90-degrees!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

